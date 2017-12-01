Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler for Alleged Groping

Geraldo Rivera is sending an apology to Bette Midler.

Earlier this week, the TV correspondent received backlash for tweets he posted about Matt Lauer's NBC News firing. In one of his tweets Rivera wrote, "Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor?"

After seeing the response to his comments, Rivera tweeted an apology Wednesday. "Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden-Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them-Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion-I humbly apologize," he wrote to his followers.