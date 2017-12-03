Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Throw a Launch Party to Celebrate Their New Clothing Line on WAGS L.A.

Gettin' that money!

Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro are hustling and they want the world to know it. On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., the ladies have a launch party for their clothing line Nat & Olivia and of course they decide to invite their haters to come see all of their hard work.

"Tonight's a good chance to show people what we've been doing," Natalie shared. "This is what we put our energy into," Olivia added. "Not boning for Birkins." So any doubts about how these ladies earn their money has been put to rest.