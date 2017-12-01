Chris Pratt Files for Divorce From Anna Faris

Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris, E! News has learned.
The movie star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Faris' response, which we've confirmed was filed simultaneously, reportedly mirrors her ex-husband's filing.
Both are reportedly seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt, and both have reserved the right to obtain spousal support.
A source tells E! News that everything between Chris and Anna is "super amicable" and that they're "trying to do what's best for Jack."
TMZ reports Chris and Anna noted July 13, 2017 as their date of separation, less than a month before the celebrity couple went public with news of the surprise split. In a joint statement they shared at the time read in part, "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
It concluded, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
So what went wrong after eight years of seemingly wedded bliss? A source told E! News, "Chris changed so much. His fame changed their dynamic publicly and in private. Anna feels like she lost her voice throughout their marriage, like she lost her sense of self." Chris and Anna also had "different parenting styles" which caused a wedge in their relationship, the insider added.
Since announcing their separation, Chris and Anna have slowly but surely ventured back into the public eye with a renewed focus on co-parenting.
As the Mom star explained to People, "It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is it's all true—that we truly adore each other, and we love each other. I think it still comes through."
Anna also addressed the pressure she and Chris felt to maintain a perfect image in her revealing memoir, Unqualified, which was released just after they went their separate ways.
"A while back, Chris asked me if I felt a lot of pressure from being in a high-profile relationship and I told him that I did. That he was asking the question made me think that he probably felt that way, too," the actress wrote. "We felt that a good offense was the best defense. So instead of being a couple who never spoke publicly about their relationship, we posted silly photos. We tried to let people into our lives to some degree."
Meanwhile, the Jurassic World star has yet to address their failed marriage.
Anna has also started dating again, entering a new relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.
The duo—who met while working on the 2018 film Overboard together—first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on several outings in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, they traveled to Venice, Italy together.
An eyewitness described of their romantic overseas trip, "Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery."
Anna and Chris have not commented on the divorce filing.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.