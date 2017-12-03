Happy Birthday, Jenna Dewan-Tatum! Let's Look Back on Her 10 Best Dance Moments

It's Jenna Dewan Tatum's birthday!
The gorgeous actress turned 37 today, but she doesn't look a day older than when she got her start in the industry.
Now, you may be thinking that was when she took on her major role in Step Up alongside her now-hubby Channing Tatum, but Jenna was deep in the entertainment world far before that.
She danced competitively her whole life and eventually became a backup dancer for the likes of Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera in the early 2000s.
She went on to dance her way through several music videos, television shows and movies, like 2006's Take the Lead, all before she landed Step Up in 2007.
She continued her acting career with shows like The Playboy Club and Supergirl, but she's always saved room for her dancing roots. She's made guest appearances on shows like So You Think You Can Dance, and most recently, she joined the panel of judges on World of Dance.
So in honor of her big 3-7 today, we thought we'd take a look back on some of her best dance moments over the years...
Check 'em out for yourself by launching the video above!