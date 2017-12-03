Happy Birthday, Jenna Dewan-Tatum! Let's Look Back on Her 10 Best Dance Moments

It's Jenna Dewan Tatum's birthday!

The gorgeous actress turned 37 today, but she doesn't look a day older than when she got her start in the industry.

Now, you may be thinking that was when she took on her major role in Step Up alongside her now-hubby Channing Tatum, but Jenna was deep in the entertainment world far before that.

She danced competitively her whole life and eventually became a backup dancer for the likes of Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Christina Aguilera in the early 2000s.