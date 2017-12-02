Happy Birthday, Britney Spears! See Her Talk Family, Music and More in This 1999 E! News Interview

Happy birthday, Britney Spears!
The superstar singer turns 36 today! And in celebration of Britney's birthday, we're looking back at an E! News interview she did with us in 1999.
Britney's first album ...Baby One More Time had recently reached the top of the charts when she sat down with us to talk about her success 18 years ago.
"With the album going to number one, that was just so over the top," Britney said. "I was just like, 'Oh my Gosh!' And I was like calling my granny, my mother, everyone. I'm like, 'Guess what? Guess what? Guess what?'"
Spears, who would've been about 18 at the time, said she "wouldn't change" her life for anything in 1999. Talking about whether she missed just being a kid, she said she didn't because she already did get to experience that time in her life.
"...I experienced that, I know what that's like," she told us. "It would be different if I had been doing this all of my life, even though it's been bits and pieces of my life."
Watch the interview above to see Britney talk about getting a record deal, working on The Mickey Mouse Club and more!
