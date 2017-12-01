A Look Back at Meghan Markle's Pre-Royal Life

Throughout Friday, Meghan, was a popular subject on social media feeds, spurring admiring posts about the poise she has shown alongside Harry and her recent outfit—a long, tailored navy double-breasted Mackage coat, a khaki, pleated below-the-knee Joseph skirt and black mid-calf KG Kurt Geiger boots—from people who have never or rarely posted about Britain's royal family...or even fashion.

Since the engagement was announced, more and more social media commentators have also cited and praised Meghan's humanitarian work. She is an advocate for UN Women, a global ambassador for World Vision and a counselor for the U.K.-based charity One Young World. The admiring posts about Meghan's looks and charity work bring to mind the kind of attention usually given for Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge—and expected future Princess of Wales, and in past years, his late mother, Princess Diana.

Amid the renewed social media interest, Google searches for Meghan have surged since her engagement to Harry was announced.

Her previous marriage to producer Trevor Engelson and her race remain trending topics—the former actress was born and raised in Los Angeles by her parents Doria Ragland, who is African-American, and Thomas Markle, who is Caucasian. Like Meghan, he too has worked in Hollywood; he is a former director of photography and lighting who worked on shows such as Married... With Children and General Hospital.