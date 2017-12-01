Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Season 5 Trip to Space Came With Some Major Twists

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the two-hour season five premiere of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

When Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) woke up in space at the very end of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season four finale earlier this year, we all were left asking, "Where the hell is he?" But it turns out the question we really should've been posing was, "When?"

Because as Coulson and the gang found out over the course of tonight's long-awaited two-hour season five premiere, our favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. agents weren't just transported across space after being abducted in that diner—they were sent through time. And not just a few days or months ahead, neither. No, they've somehow been sent to a distant future where the Earth has been completely decimated—that image of the planet as some sort of crescent moon, with just a very little bit of the Northern hemisphere remaining, left us as startled as May (Ming-Na Wen) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge)—and mankind is hanging on by a thread aboard a space station ruled by the Kree and populated with some especially nasty "roaches."

Of course, that wasn't the only surprise in store...