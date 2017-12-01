Watch an 11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Fight Sexism on Nickelodeon Show

Meghan Markle was ready to be a role model for kids across the world, even at the young age of just 11-years-old.

Way before she became engaged to Prince Harry and even before she starred as Rachel Zane on Suits, Markle was taking a stand against the ‘sexist' language that businesses used when discussing common household products, like Procter& Gamble's Ivory dishwashing soap.

The commercial for the dishwashing soap offended her when she heard, "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

In a speech at the United Nations, nearly 22 years after seeing the commercial, Markle recalled thinking, "It just wasn't right and something needed to be done."