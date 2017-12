Flo Rida Finds Love While Visiting Colombia in "Hola" Music Video (Feat. Maluma)

Flo Rida and Maluma fall for two beautiful women while in Colombia. Well, at least the storyline for their new music video "Hola."

The track premiered on Nov. 17 and today they dropped the music video, which was shot in 23-year-old singer's hometown of Medellin, Colombia, as reported by People en Español.

In the clip, which was directed by Jessy Terrero, we see the "My House" singer arriving in the city but as fate would have there was stand-still traffic.