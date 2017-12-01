Inside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards' $7 Million Bel-Air Mansion

Trulia
Trulia
According to Kyle Richards, "planes and yachts are nice, but my happiness starts at home." Well, the reality star is onto a new home now.
After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky reportedly shelled out $8.25 million for a mansion in the San Fernando Valley, it looks like the star and her family are saying goodbye to their Bel-Air digs.
However, that means fans get the chance to take a closer look inside the seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate they've called home before deciding to put it up for sale for $6.995 million.
Situated on a cul-de-sac, the 6,229-square-foot property boasts a grand foyer, marble fireplace, white kitchen and home theater.
Trulia
Trulia
Meanwhile, the backyard is fit for a sports enthusiast with a swimming pool, sports court and putting green.
Considering Richards is a bit of a party enthusiast, the gracious host had plenty of space to entertain her guests with help from a pub-style space with a wet bar and fireplace, while upstairs one of the bedrooms functioned as a dressing room.
A home fit for a TV star, indeed!
What are your thoughts on Richards' house? Let us know what you think in the comments below!