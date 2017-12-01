This Is Us Will Deal With the "Guilt and Pain" Surrounding Jack's Death and Kevin's Addiction

Kate's—and Chrissy Metz's—emotional journey on This Is Us is far from over. During the Kate-centered episode of This Is Us' Big Three trilogy, viewers learned the details about her miscarriage and how she coped with the devastating life event. While grappling with her emotions, Kate shut Toby (Chris Sullivan) out and looked to food—but stopped herself.

"Filling the void with something else isn't going to help, you actually have to feel the feelings," Metz told E! News at Dress for Success' Shop for Success event. "That is so exciting to be part of a show that is so raw and real and actually let's us feel the feelings. And then if you don't feel the feelings, how does that affect us? Whether we fill it with a pain pill addiction or food and I think that every time she does something that's different than what she did before, she's sort of putting that positivity in her confidence bank."