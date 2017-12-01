Chrissy Teigen's Weird Birthday Gifts Were Just What She Wanted

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Keeping Her Blond Hair: "She's Not Going Anywhere"

Young Meghan Markle

Watch an 11-Year-Old Meghan Markle Fight Sexism on Nickelodeon Show

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Transitions From Suits Style to a Royal Wardrobe

Chrissy Teigen, Snapchat

Snapchat

What do you get for the girl who has everything? Well, for Chrissy Teigen, you get her spicy chips, miniature food and a teepee.

The pregnant star excitedly received Paqui the One Chip Challenge, which is the "World's Hottest Chip," made with the very spicy Carolina Reaper chile pepper. As she is expecting Baby No. 2 in the coming year, the cookbook author enlisted her mother Vilailuck Teigen to do the challenge for her. She was underwhelmed as she watched her mom completed the challenge like a pro, barely breaking a sweat.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Parenting Moments

Chrissy Teigen, Mom

Snapchat

While her mom suggested the chips' spice level might not be for everyone, Teigen was too tempted and took a small bite. However, her mom's tolerance for spice was apparently not passed down to Teigen, as she proceeded to eagerly drink a glass of milk right after nibbling on the chip.

Her birthday started off with a bit of spice, but got a bit sweeter when her adorable daughter Luna gave her a homemade card, with a picture of a teepee inside. Teigen said on her Snapchat Story that getting the card from her baby girl dressed as a ballerina was "a dream."

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Snapchat

To top off her fun-filled night, which included a Pan Am themed party, her husband, John Legend, gifted her with the thoughtful present of miniature "cravings," styled after the recipes from her very own cookbook. The birthday girl was overjoyed by the the mini versions of her recipes for chicken sate, cake batter oatmeal and fish tacos, saying it was the "best gift ever."

Birthday goals anyone?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.