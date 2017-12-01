Chrissy Teigen's Weird Birthday Gifts Were Just What She Wanted

What do you get for the girl who has everything? Well, for Chrissy Teigen, you get her spicy chips, miniature food and a teepee.

The pregnant star excitedly received Paqui the One Chip Challenge, which is the "World's Hottest Chip," made with the very spicy Carolina Reaper chile pepper. As she is expecting Baby No. 2 in the coming year, the cookbook author enlisted her mother Vilailuck Teigen to do the challenge for her. She was underwhelmed as she watched her mom completed the challenge like a pro, barely breaking a sweat.