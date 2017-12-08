Who Will Die Next on The Walking Dead? We're Ranking the Season 8 Odds

AMC
by Billy Nilles | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 6:00 AM
It's about that time, The Walking Dead fans. Time to say goodbye to another character. We feel it in our bones.
While this first half of season eight hasn't exactly been light on the carnage, the deaths that have taken place haven't been the sort of show-altering offings that the AMC thriller is known to throw our way once or twice a season. Sorry not sorry to all those Eric fans out there, but the fact that we had to look up the character's name to be sure of it tells you all you need to know about the impact he made on us.
With only one episode left to air in 2017, we've got a sinking suspicion a major death is coming our way soon. Will it be in the very next episode? Hard to say. But it's coming, nevertheless. And with that in mind, we got to thinking about who's the most likely candidate. Obviously, central figures like Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are sure best for safe passage into season nine, but that still leaves us with plenty to consider.
Read on to find out who we think is doomed and who's in the clear...
If you know anything about The Walking Dead's source material, you know that the end is not near for the dastardly villain. Don't count on the show veering away from the comic books so suddenly.
Chances He Dies: Zero percent
Dwight's in a tricky spot with slippery Eugene in on the fact that he's the mole working with Rick and the gang. Should Negan find out, he's dead. Should the plan work and Negan's reign fall, Tara and Daryl are still waiting to take him out for the hell he put them through. It's looking pretty bleak for ol' Dwight. However much we expect him to pay for his sins, don't count on it happening immediately...
Chances He Dies: 65 percent
The bottom fell out for self-made King Ezekiel when he got all his people killed and watched as his beloved Shiva sacrificed herself to save him. While his state of mind certainly makes him vulnerable at the moment, expect the show to explore his fragile state for a bit rather than feed him to walkers.
Chances He Dies: 15 percent
Does anybody like Eugene? He turned on Rick and the rest of his "travel companions" to save his own hide. He's hated by Negan's subjects who turned to him for help in taking the guy down swiftly, only to encounter his cowardice instead. He's got a feud going on with Dwight, who witnessed his attempted sabotage of Rick's plan to destroy the Sanctuary for good. It's clear his conscience is starting to get to him, so for all his talk about how he stays alive at all costs, we've got a sneaking suspicion he'll be sacrificing his life for some version of the greater good sometime in the near future.
Chances He Dies: 90 percent
Father Gabriel is not in a good way. Violently ill and a hostage of the Saviors? Not a good mix. Though the Sanctuary currently has the only doctor able to save him, this could be the end for the truly polarizing character.
Chances He Dies: 70 percent
We already know that Morgan is leaving the mothership and crossing over to Fear the Walking Dead in a ploy to help the prequel gain some eyeballs. Unless Lennie James is insane dedicated and willing to pull double duty, that means his time on TWD is nearing an end. And that can only happen in one of two ways: Morgan just wanders off on his own again or Morgan dies. That said, even if he does bite it, don't expect it to happen immediately. If anything, it'll be in the second part of season eight, airing this spring.
Chances He Dies: 45 percent
She's wildly weird, not very likable, and has already turned on Rick once. Jadis and her trash people may have once again aligned with the good guys, but she's not to be trusted. And something tells us she won't be dying anytime soon, either.
Chances She Dies: 15 percent
Pregnancy in the apocalypse is dire enough, without Negan wanting "the widow's" head on a pike. While Maggie doesn't seem as untouchable as Rick, Daryl or Carol, she's certainly way too important to the story at present for the writers to even consider killing her off. Breathe easy, Maggie fans.
Chances She Dies: Zero percent
There's no one we'd rather see meet his maker than this weasel. In fact, we've been waiting for it since his first condescending encounter with Maggie. The thing about weasels, though, is that they usually find their way out of trouble. How much longer can his luck last? Sadly, if the show follows the comics, he's got a bit more time...
Chances He Dies: 50 percent
Who do you think is next to die? Sound off with your theories in the comments below!
The Walking Dead's season eight fall finale airs Sunday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on AMC.
