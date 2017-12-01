Melania Trump Is a White Christmas Incarnate & More Best Dressed Stars

by Kristin Vartan | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 11:24 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

We'll never be royals, but we can always aspire to dress like them. 

This week was a wardrobe win for monarchical matron Kate Middleton, in blue finery, and royal-to-be Meghan Markle, who looked prim and polished during her engagement announcement to her equally style savvy fiancé, Prince Harry. On this side of the pond, all eyes were on leading lady, Melania Trump in a snow-white Dior dress, as she traipsed the White House halls in a sea of frosted Christmas trees. While the Nutcracker Ballet performance she was surprised with during the unveiling of the White House decorations was an elegant seasonal touch, it was the FLOTUS who was the true holiday star of the show. 

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

It's safe to say that British and American royalty shined like crown jewels this week, but Hollywood starlets like Margot Robbie and Allison Williams, who attended the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards, also wore garments not to be missed.

Keep scrolling for the best dressed stars of the week!  

ESC: Best Dressed, Salma Hayek

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for mothers2mothers

Salma Hayek

Hayek was the hostess with the mostest in a pink Gucci garden gown at the Mothers2Mothers winter fundraiser.

ESC: Best Dressed, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Meghan Markle

Markle and her fiancé announced their engagement at Kensington palace in style. The Suits starlet stood among the lush grounds in a Line white coat (a Canadian label) and a Parosh olive dress. Prince Harry stood dashingly beside her in a cobalt blue, fitted suit. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

The Being Mary Jane actress was a silver siren in a wide-legged, high-neck metallic jumpsuit sealed with a bow.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Middleton

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The ever fashionable Duchess stepped out in an floral-embellished, blue Jenny Packham number at the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre. While all eyes have been on her soon-to-be sister-in-law lately, Kate proved that she is still a duchess of proper style.  

ESC: Best Dressed, Allison Williams

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards

Allison William

The Get Out actress looked like she had just emerged from an enchanted forest in a nymph-esque Giambattista Valli gown with leafy patchwork at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Elsa Hosk

Robert O'neil / Splash News

Elsa Hosk

The Victoria's Secret model strutted down New York streets like she was on a catwalk in a denim trench and over-the-knee, rustic red boots. 

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Best Dressed

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Jennifer Lopez

As per usual, the singer-actress' off duty style is on-trend. While in Tribeca in New York City for the filming of Second Act, Lopez wore an army-green turtleneck dress with a structured velvet black blazer.

ESC: Best Dressed, Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Melania Trump

The FLOTUS' angelic white, custom Dior dress had us dreaming of a white Christmas as she walked through the East Colonnade of the White House. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Margot Robbie

In an off-the-shoulder, blackish-green sequined ensemble, the Australian actress lit up the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards. She complemented the garment with a ruby-red lip and black strapped heels. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Culpo

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Culpo

The actress and model spent a sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a graphic tee tucked into high waist jeans. She completed the look with a black hat and shiny over-the-knee boots. 

ESC: Maria Borges, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Maria Borges

The fashion model looked classy yet vibrant in a neon pink midi dress contrasted with an oversized black piece of outerwear.

Which look is your favorite? 

