Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Celebrate Their Engagement With Their Bachelor Besties

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are celebrating their engagement in the best way!

E! News can confirm the couple—who found love on the last season of The Bachelorette—threw a party full of love yesterday in Malibu, Calif., alongside some of their closest pals from Bachelor nation.

Those in attendance included: Dean Unglert, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Dominique Alexis, Iggy Rodriguez, Lucas Yancy, Whitney Fransway and Rachel's dog Copper (of course!).

Rachel looked gorgeous in a blush, Vow to be Chic dress, which she helped design with Monique Lhuillier and appropriately name "The Rachel Dress."

"This dress is just stunning," Rachel gushed to us about her ensemble. "'The Rachel' is the perfect bridesmaid dress for today's bride. I love this dress because it can be worn by women of different shapes and sizes. The modern neckline and dramatic skirt are glamorous, but the chiffon fabric keeps this dress classic bridesmaid. And you know the quality is impeccable because it's designed by Monique Lhuillier; I'd wear this Vow dress to a red carpet event."