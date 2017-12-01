Selena Gomez Doesn't Think Anybody "Actually Cares" About Her Relationship With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez's heart wants what it wants.
The 25-year-old singer and actress was named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year and accepted the honor on Thursday evening in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet, Gomez was asked about her relationship with Justin Bieber and how he's "influenced" who she is today.
"I mean I don't think anybody truly, actually cares," Gomez told Billboard. "I think for me what's been great is that I've been able to live the life that I've wanted for myself. And that doesn't always look the way people maybe think it should look, but it's not really my concern anymore."
She continued, "Look my family is great, my health is great and I love deeply and I think that's just who I am, so I'm not really ashamed."
Gomez and Bieber have been spending time together following her split from The Weeknd in October. In Billboard magazine's cover story, Gomez opened up about reconnecting with Bieber.
"I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life," she shared. "So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."
On Wednesday evening, Gomez and Bieber were spotted at church together. The duo was then photographed later that night at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, where they sat down together on the restaurant's outside patio and engaged in conversation and some PDA.
"At the end of their conversation, Justin came over and put his hand on Selena's shoulder and gave her a little massage," a source told E! News. "She gave him a long, very tight hug. She seemed so happy and comfortable with him. She didn't want to let him go and then they kissed quickly and said goodbye. Selena was smiling and very happy with what Justin had said."