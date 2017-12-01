The Bachelor: ABC Is Warming You Up for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Season With a Countdown Special

The countdown to the Countdown to Arie is officially on.

In case you forgot you were super excited for the debut of Arie Luyendyk Jr., the most unexpected Bachelor ever, ABC plans to remind you with the Countdown to Arie, which will feature "his life, his new ladies, and a look at the new season to come," according to E! News' exclusive promo for the special, airing on Monday. Dec. 11.

This should be very exciting, especially since "his life" apparently involves standing on a bicycle instead of sitting on it. He does stunts! He's a catch!