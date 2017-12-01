Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Comparing Their First Royal Engagements

Meghan Markle is doing things differently than Kate Middleton.

Clarence House announced Monday that Prince Harry had proposed to the American actress earlier this month in their London home. Four days later, the couple carried out their first royal engagement together. It was a quick turnaround, considering Kate Middleton waited 30 days to do the same after Kensington Palace announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010.

Harry and Meghan held hands as they arrived in Nottingham Friday. They took turns greeting the crowd, both together and separately. Harry joked it was "unbelievable" for a "ginger" like him to be marrying Meghan, while she accepted flowers and fielded questions about USA's hit series Suits. "Oh, you really follow up!" she told a fan. "They still have a couple more seasons!"

Braving the cold temperatures, Meghan wore a Mackage wool coat over a Wolford "Portland" turtleneck, a Joseph skirt and slouchy Kurt Geiger "Violet" boots. She carried a Strathberry tote.

Meghan's fiancé complemented her style, as he also wore a navy overcoat.