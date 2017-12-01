Kelly Clarkson Says Her L.A. Home Was Robbed: "Everyone Is Safe"

"We got robbed last night," she told Extra's Renee Bargh. "Yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was, like, bashed in. It was crazy." Clarkson didn't say whether she had filed a police report, and she didn't say if anything of value had been stolen. "Materialistic things we didn't care about," the pop singer said. "The guy was in our kid's room, so it was a little weird."

"Other than that," Clarkson said, "everyone is safe and good."