Kelly Clarkson Says Her L.A. Home Was Robbed: "Everyone Is Safe"

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard
Fifteen years into her career, Kelly Clarkson was given the Powerhouse Award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards Thursday. "It's got both positive and negative connotations in my head," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet, "but it's a big presence, I think."
"Big" doesn't begin to describe it.
And it's been a big week for Clarkson. In addition to taping "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden on CBS' The Late Late Show, her latest single, "Love So Soft," was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammys; the song is competing against Kesha's "Praying," Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons," Pink's "What About Us" and Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." And yet, it hasn't been the best week for Clarkson or her family, as their L.A. home was burglarized.
"We got robbed last night," she told Extra's Renee Bargh. "Yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was, like, bashed in. It was crazy." Clarkson didn't say whether she had filed a police report, and she didn't say if anything of value had been stolen. "Materialistic things we didn't care about," the pop singer said. "The guy was in our kid's room, so it was a little weird."
"Other than that," Clarkson said, "everyone is safe and good."
Perhaps that's why Clarkson didn't want to focus on the burglary at the star-studded award show. "Other than that little hiccup everything has been really great in our lives, and we're very blessed and grateful," she said. "In that scenario, we weren't in the house—which is a blessing."
After Clarkson made her way inside, she performed "Meaning of Life," the title track from her eighth studio album. Afterward, Kelly Rowland presented her with the Powerhouse Award. "I want to lift up and support everyone," she said, calling out stereotypes that pit women against women. "Accept the fact that there is room for everyone." Referencing her 2017 AMAs duet with Pink—a cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts"—she repeated, "There's room for both of us."