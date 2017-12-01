Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Official Debut as a Couple

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
All eyes were on Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in New York City last night.
The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 33, and the comedian, 35, were first linked after the Saturday Night Live Season 42 wrap party in May—but Thursday marked their official public debut. Johansson, wearing a vintage Saint Laurent dress, posed for pictures solo on the red carpet, but posed with him inside the gala, signaling their relationship has taken a serious turn.
They were in good company, as Jost's co-stars—Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon—also attended the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala.
Johansson and Jost met when she hosted the show for the first time in 2006; at the time, the actress was dating her Black Dahlia co-star Josh Hartnett. Now that she and Jost have been together for a few months, E! News has learned they are exclusive. "She seems like she found a good guy," a source shares. "She's picky when it comes to men; she can get any guy she wants."
The actress, whose marriages to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac ended in divorce, has seemingly found the perfect match in Jost. "Scarlett is more into personality than anything when it comes to men. Colin makes her laugh," the source says. "She seems really into Colin."
In June, Jost told E! News, "I'm very happy with my personal life."
Recently, Johansson has told more of her co-stars and friends about her relationship with Jost. "Colin and Scarlett are in contact during her busy workdays," a source says, noting that she's busy in Atlanta. "Her filming schedule is hectic, but she works in time to see and speak to him."