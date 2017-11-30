Selena Gomez Celebrates Health and Friendship With Francia Raisa at Billboard's 2017 Women in Music Awards

Selena Gomez, come and get your much deserved award.

Thursday marked a very special night for the "Wolves" singer who stepped out at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles for the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Dinner and Awards Gala. In fact, the actress is receiving the 2017 Woman of the Year Award.

After posing for photos with her close friend Francia Raisa, Selena talked to Billboard about how she was feeling after receiving a kidney transplant. "I'm good. Honestly that whole experience made me look at life a little differently. I'm grateful for that," she shared. "It feels good to be able to share my story the way I want to. I'm good, I'm really good."

And while the singer may be making headlines for her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena wants this night to be about the music. 

"I really wanted every song to be intentional this year and that is leading to an album," she teased. "I think it's going to be, again, not really anything I've done before."

Selena isn't the only music superstar in attendance for tonight's special evening. Take a look at the many famous singers, songwriters and musicians in attendance through our gallery below.

2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Selena Gomez, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

Selena Gomez

Billboard's Woman of the Year has officially arrived. 

Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & Camila Cabello

Ladies night out! The music superstars come together to celebrate strong, successful women. 

Sabrina Carpenter, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter

Before hitting the road for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the "Thumbs" singer appears on the pink carpet with a dress to match. 

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa

Best friends forever! The Hollywood stars stay close during the star-studded night out. 

Kelly Clarkson, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard

Kelly Clarkson

"Can't help but feel 10x stronger just being in the presence of ALL these powerful ladies," the American Idol winner wrote on Instagram before walking the red carpet. 

Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer celebrates her new music at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. 

Heidi Klum, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

Heidi Klum

The America's Got Talent judge prepares for a special night of music including a performance from Grace VanderWaal. 

Diplo, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

Diplo

Before introducing Camila Cabello to the stage, the world-renowned DJ shows off his signature style. 

Taraji P. Henson, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star shows her support for Mary J. Blige at the annual event. 

FLETCHER, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

FLETCHER

The "Wasted Youth" star is dressed to impress for Billboard's big night for music. 

For those who were unable to attend, you are in luck! The Women in Music event and red carpet pre-show will be broadcast live on Twitter tonight between 9pm-midnight EST.

Congratulations to all the honorees.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

