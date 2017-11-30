Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre Break Up

It's over for Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre, a source confirms to E! News.

Luckily, the Daredevil star and comedian—who went public with their relationship over Valentine's Day 2017—remain on good terms. The insider tells us, "Rosario and Eric went their separate ways. They are still friends and wish each other the best. They did have some great times together over the year as a couple."

Some fans, including Andre's close friend and artist Chance the Rapper, assumed their first lovey-dovey tributes to each other on social media were just a prank. That is until Rosario herself confirmed their romance during an appearance on The Late Show in April.

"He started posting more pictures of like our tongues touching and stuff, like personal pictures," she teased. "I was like, ‘you're still a millennial man. You don't post the tongue pictures!'"