WAGS' Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu's Fight Over Friendship Gets Loud: ''How About You Just Shut Up Real Quick and Listen?''

It looks like Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu aren't going to be friends any time soon.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Sasha and Autumn meet up to mend their strained relationship, but it didn't take long for a shouting match to ensue.

"You are cutting me off. How about you just shut up real quick and listen, please?" Autumn shouted.

While Autumn attempted to get her point across, Sasha still questioned Autumn's loyalty.

"I tried to talk to you and you didn't respond to my texts. Your actions have proven to me that you are not a loyal friend," Sasha shot back.