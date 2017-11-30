Aaron Carter Charged With Multiple Misdemeanors in DUI Case

Charges have been filed against Aaron Carter.

Just one day after E! News confirmed the 29-year-old has left rehab after two months, it's been revealed that a DUI refusal charge was filed against Aaron in Georgia, following his July arrest.

According to TMZ, Georgia's Habersham County law enforcement sources say that a DUI refusal charge was filed earlier in November. "Prosecutors also added charges for possession of less than an oz. of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects," the site states.

These charges are all considered misdemeanors.