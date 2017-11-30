Let's Look Back on 10 of the Best Celebrity Throwbacks From 2017

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 12:29 PM

It wouldn't be a proper Thursday without some kind of celebrity throwback...So, since we're quickly approaching the end of the year, we figured you guys deserve the most #TBT post of 2017.

This year definitely hasn't disappointed when it comes to throwbacks and flashbacks. Kim Kardashian brought us back to 2008, hanging out with Kanye West before their marriage was even a figment of a thought—and when he was still wearing those famous 'Ye sunglasses.

And let's not forget Mandy Moore 's epic flashback with Justin Timberlake, recalling her days opening for 'N Sync—yes, she was a touring artist before hitting it big as an actress on This Is Us.

But they're far from being the only ones to share awesome throwbacks.

Stars like Jessica Biel, Gabrielle Union and many more have posted photos that provided us with some serious nostalgia.

Check out our top 10 picks for the best throwbacks of 2017 by launching the video above!

