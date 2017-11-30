Aja Naomi King Is the New Face of L'Oreal Paris

This is the actress' first time as an ambassador to a major beauty brand, but her love for makeup goes back to her childhood in Walnut, California.

"Growing up, I watched my mom apply her makeup in the morning and wanted so badly to be part of that daily ritual with her," she recalled. "Seeing how much she enjoyed putting makeup on, including her go-to L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, inspired me to love makeup as much as she did."

Now, she's joining Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria—talk about squad goals—as a representative, and has plans to promote self-value and empowerment with events and social media.

"I am so excited to help others find and believe in the beauty of who they are because everyone deserves to know their own worth," she stated.