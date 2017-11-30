Aja Naomi King Is the New Face of L'Oreal Paris

Paola Kudacki
Just in: Aja Naomi King is the newest spokeswoman for L'Oreal Paris!
"Makeup became my armor growing up," the How to Get Away With Murder star shared in the brand's official announcement. "It provided me with a sense of protection and gave me the power and confidence to face the world in the way I wanted. To now represent L'Oréal Paris is incredibly overwhelming."
To commence her beauty partnership, Aja will promote L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glow, a collection of products for radiant skin (even in the winter). It includes the Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, a shea butter-infused moisturizer that can be worn alone or under foundation; the Glow Nude Highlighter Palette, available in warm and cool tones; Shimmerista Highlighting Powder, a loose powder for a naturally-radiant complexion; Glow Amour Glow Boosting Drops that can be added to any liquid foundation; and, Bronze It Bronzer for a light contour. All of which retail for $14.99.
This is the actress' first time as an ambassador to a major beauty brand, but her love for makeup goes back to her childhood in Walnut, California.
"Growing up, I watched my mom apply her makeup in the morning and wanted so badly to be part of that daily ritual with her," she recalled. "Seeing how much she enjoyed putting makeup on, including her go-to L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, inspired me to love makeup as much as she did."
Now, she's joining Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria—talk about squad goals—as a representative, and has plans to promote self-value and empowerment with events and social media.
"I am so excited to help others find and believe in the beauty of who they are because everyone deserves to know their own worth," she stated.
This news comes shortly after the announcement of the actress' starring role in the upcoming biopic, A Girl From Mogadishu, as Somali activist Ifrah Ahmed. The film shares Ahmed's journey from a refugee camp to Ireland, where she becomes devoted to eradicating female genital mutilation—a powerful role for the actress. The film will end production in February 2018.
The upcoming year looks bright for this star.