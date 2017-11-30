Selena Gomez on Taking Justin Bieber Back and Staying Friends With The Weeknd

Time is finally on Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's side.

Gomez has been named Billboard's Woman of the Year, and in the magazine's cover story (out Thursday), she opened up about Bieber's reentry into her life. "I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general," the former Wizards of Waverly Place said, citing Disney Channel alums Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato. "We've gone through seasons in our lives. I don't think it's as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It's just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it's so cool to see where everybody is."

Reuniting with Bieber and other people from her past "comes back to the idea of me remaining full," she explained. "I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself. It's me going to get coffee earlier this morning and talking with a woman who was celebrating her birthday and going to Disneyland for the first time. I told her about my favorite things there, and she got excited, and then I got excited because she was excited. The littlest things are impactful."

This marks the first time Gomez has spoken about Bieber since their recent reunion.