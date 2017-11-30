Prince George Asks Santa Claus for a Single Gift With Handwritten Christmas List

It looks like Prince George will make Santa's nice list this year.

During Prince William's two-day trip to Finland, the Duke of Cambridge met with the one-and-only Santa Claus and presented him with his son's Christmas list.

"I've seen you, and I had to give you this letter, " William said to Old St. Nick at a Christmas market in Helsinki.

So what does the four-year-old royal want for Christmas this year? According to his handwritten note, there's only one item he's hoping to find underneath his tree: a police car.

"He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," William added with a laugh.