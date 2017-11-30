Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Talking About Matt Lauer: "It's Hard to Be Here Today"

Bush Hager said it rocks not only the on-camera talent, but everyone who works behind the scenes, too. "And that includes a man who was a mentor to many of us," she said, "and the women who are here, too, who are part of that same family, who have come forward and want to feel listened to and feel safe and respected—and they should, and they do." She added, "It was hard not to be here yesterday. It's hard to be here today. I know many of you feel that same way because you've woken up with this family. I watched this show before I was on it."

Kotb could relate, saying, "It's a difficult period that we're in right now." Bush Hager then told her colleague, "I pray, and I know you do, too, for mercy for everybody who's involved in this."

After he was promoted from news reader to anchor in the late '90s, Lauer became an institution at Today. But no one is untouchable, and inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated. "When you think about a show that's been on the air 65 years, it goes on no matter who sits in these seats," Kotb said. "I remember growing up and watching it, too, and realizing, 'Wow, this show is going to be on for years to come—[long] after we all go through our turns.'"

In his apology, Lauer said he is taking a "hard look" at his "troubling flaws" and will do better. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort," he added. "It is now my full-time job."