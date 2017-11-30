Meghan Markle's Suits Exit Was Planned Before Her Engagement to Prince Harry: "We Decided to Take a Gamble"

So they decided to plan as if she was leaving the drama after the seventh season.

"What we decided to do was as the season progresses say, 'Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life'—which would likely mean her leaving the show," Korsh said. "So let's plan on that and it's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go. And the only way to write a character out like that would be if they got hit by a bus or something."

After the engagement was announced, Korsh tweeted his congratulations.