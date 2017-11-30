Watch John Boyega Bust a Move Like Michael Jackson

Not only is John Boyega a renowned actor, but he's also a pretty good dancer.
The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor showed off his moves on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.
During his guest appearance, Boyega received a message from his Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new film. Ridley asked the actor to show off the dance moves he performed at the film's wrap party.
"I'm going to need music," Boyega said, granting Ridley's request.
As The Tonight Show band The Roots started playing a rendition of "Billie Jean," Boyega started channeling Michael Jackson and breaking out a few moves that resembled those of the King of Pop.
Clearly impressed, Jimmy Fallon started applauding the actor and joined in on the dance party.
Watch the video to see the duo's killer moves.
In addition to showing off his dance moves, Boyega talked about Prince William and Prince Harry's Star Warsset visit and his favorite past-time: grocery shopping at 2:30 a.m. He also talked about his new film Detroit, which hits theaters this summer, as well as his plans to visit family in Nigeria over the Christmas holiday.
Star Wars fans can see Boyega in The Last Jedi Dec. 15; however, they probably won't see his epic dance moves in the film.
The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.