Justin Timberlake Gets Philosophical With Stephen Colbert

The "Suit & Tie" singer had a philosophical conversation with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show during its routine skit, "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars."
During the sketch, Timberlake and Colbert lay on a blanket and gazed up at an imaginary sky. They then started to ask each other profound questions.
"Being profound is one of my favorite things to do," the former NSYNC member told the host, "right after singing, dancing, acting, voice acting (which is a total different talent) and wearing cool suits."
But the real doozy came when the late-night host asked the former boy band member where sexy had gone when he brought it back.
"Wow! No one has ever asked me that," Timberlake, snuggled up to the host said, "Sexy is actually just the name of my neighbor's rabbit. You see, they were in Nebraska for the weekend and I was pet sitting. But they were worried that I wouldn't return the rabbit. So, I wanted to assure them, via song, that I was, indeed, bringing sexy back.
Life's biggest mystery solved.
To hear the rest of their theoretical questions, check out the video.