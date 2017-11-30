Justin Timberlake Gets Philosophical With Stephen Colbert

Justin Timberlake may be a Grammy-winning artist and the next Super Bowl performer, but he's also a deep thinker.

The "Suit & Tie" singer had a philosophical conversation with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show during its routine skit, "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars."

During the sketch, Timberlake and Colbert lay on a blanket and gazed up at an imaginary sky. They then started to ask each other profound questions.

"Being profound is one of my favorite things to do," the former NSYNC member told the host, "right after singing, dancing, acting, voice acting (which is a total different talent) and wearing cool suits."