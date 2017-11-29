Geoffrey Rush Denies Accusations of ''Inappropriate Behavior''

Australian actor and Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush vehemently "denies" allegations of "inappropriate behavior" made against him, a lawyer for the actor has said in a statement obtained by E! News on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by Rush's legal team, HWL Ebsworth, the actor says that he "denies having been involved in any 'inappropriate behavior' whatsoever."

In a now-deleted Daily Telegraph article, the publication alleged earlier in the day that reports of inappropriate behavior had been made against the actor when he starred in the Sydney Theatre Company’s (STC) production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.

A rep for the theater company gave a statement to E! News on the matter: "Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint alleging that Mr Geoffrey Rush had engaged in inappropriate behavior. The Company received the complaint when Mr Rush's engagement with the Company had ended."

The company's statement continued, "The Company continues to work with the complainant to minimize the risk of future instances of the alleged behavior occurring in its workplace. The complainant has requested that their identity be withheld. STC respects that request and for privacy reasons, will not be making any further comments."