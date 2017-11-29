Maryse Struggles With the Fate of Chateau Marmiz While Lana Worries About Her Career on Total Divas

Things are getting serious at Chateau Marmiz.

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Maryse and The Miz struggled with the fate of Chateau Marmiz after their home was broken into for the third time in five years. 

During Monday Night Raw, Maryse and The Miz were alerted to some suspicious activity at their home. The WWE couple had no choice but to jump on the next flight home and check it out. 

For Maryse, its three strikes, we're out!

Maryse Invites Carmella and Big Cass Over For a Sleepover at Chateau Marmiz on Total Divas

Maryse, The Miz, Total Divas

"I don't think honestly, that three guys are just gonna try and come in a house and be like ‘oh yeah we're just gonna go and not be armed and wait to see what happens.' We might have to consider the option of moving out, maybe to a gated community," Maryse suggested.

And you can bet Maryse explored that option. After secretly putting their Hollywood Hills mansion on the market, the home caught the eye of a potential buyer ready with a full cash offer. Despite The Miz' reluctance to leave the home they built together, this was one offer he couldn't refuse.

Lana Ready to Stir Up Drama With Social Media Post

Lana also wrestled with her fate this week. After breaking the rules and getting a rematch against Trinity Fatu, the newly empowered Lana was determined to let nothing and no one, get in her way of getting better, including Nia Jax.

"I will do everything to get f--king better. If that means coming here and practicing seven days a week, if that means going to L.A. if that means whatever, I'll do whatever," Lana scolded her. "Unlike your lazy motherf--king ass, that won't do anything to get better on the mic."

Maryse Tells Nia Jax She's Disrespectful During Fight

 

While those ladies were fighting each other, Brie Bella was busy fighting for a good cause. She chose to donate her breast milk to babies in need, and even though it proved more difficult than she thought, it was worth the risk! 

See everything that went down in this week's episode in the recap video above!

