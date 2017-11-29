Meet the Man Who Deactivated President Donald Trump's Twitter

The Twitter employee who deactivated President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been revealed.

In a new interview with TechCrunch, contractor Bahtiyar Duysak came forward and offered new insight into how the President's page disappeared for 11 minutes one day in November.

"In my opinion, it was definitely a mistake and if I am involved with this, I really apologize if I hurt anyone," he explained to the publication. "I didn't do anything on purpose but as I said, I had a wild time in America and I was tired sometimes and everyone can do mistakes."

Bahtiyar added, "I didn't hack anyone. I didn't do anything I wasn't authorized to do…I didn't do any crime."

But he certainly got the American people talking.