Everything We Know About the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made Against Matt Lauer

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the shocking announcement on Wednesday morning that Matt Lauer had been terminated from NBC News. The iconic host was removed due to allegations of sexual misconduct.
His former colleagues have been speaking out about the news, but Matt himself has yet to make any comment. What were the surprising accusations made against the host?
Watch the clip above for all of the details.
