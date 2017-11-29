Everything We Know About the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Made Against Matt Lauer

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 4:48 PM

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the shocking announcement on Wednesday morning that Matt Lauer had been terminated from NBC News. The iconic host was removed due to allegations of sexual misconduct.  

His former colleagues have been speaking out about the news, but Matt himself has yet to make any comment. What were the surprising accusations made against the host? 

Matt Lauer Fired Over Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Watch the clip above for all of the details. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

