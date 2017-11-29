Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell "Taking Time Apart" Amid Busy Schedules

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell's relationship appears to be changing.

Several months after E! News learned that the Hollywood pair was dating, multiple sources say things aren't as serious as they once were.

"There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," one insider exclusively shared with us. "Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer."

Another source says there haven't been any major fights between the two. In fact, Glen is a "very easy-going dude" who avoids drama if he can.

"They are still seeing each other, but have cooled things off a little because of busy schedules," the source shared.