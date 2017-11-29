Ciara’s Sweet Birthday Message to Russell Wilson Will Make Your Heart Melt

While there have certainly been a lot of splits in 2017, at least one celeb couple is holding strong—Ciara and Russell Wilson. These two couldn't be more in love after a little over a year of marriage.

On Wednesday, the singer gushed over her main man's birthday in an oh-so-sweet video that she shared on her Instagram.

Along with the video, which shows a makeup-free and fresh-faced songstress speaking to the camera, Ciara wrote the caption, "Happy Birthday My Sweet Husband. I Love You @DangeRussWilson."

In the video, the "Ride" singer swoons over her 29-year-old football player, "I love you so much. I am so excited for this special day for you. It is your birthday, but I also hope you feel like every day is your birthday or at least it is my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you hope for and more—everything that you work hard for and more, you work hard. And you inspire me."