Ciara’s Sweet Birthday Message to Russell Wilson Will Make Your Heart Melt

While there have certainly been a lot of splits in 2017, at least one celeb couple is holding strong—Ciara and Russell Wilson. These two couldn't be more in love after a little over a year of marriage.
On Wednesday, the singer gushed over her main man's birthday in an oh-so-sweet video that she shared on her Instagram.
Along with the video, which shows a makeup-free and fresh-faced songstress speaking to the camera, Ciara wrote the caption, "Happy Birthday My Sweet Husband. I Love You @DangeRussWilson."
In the video, the "Ride" singer swoons over her 29-year-old football player, "I love you so much. I am so excited for this special day for you. It is your birthday, but I also hope you feel like every day is your birthday or at least it is my goal to love you that way. May this year be everything you hope for and more—everything that you work hard for and more, you work hard. And you inspire me."
The singer, who welcomed daughter Sienna Princess with the Seattle Seahawks QB in April, continues, "I am grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are. You inspire me to be better. You make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you."
She added, "You make me want to figure out ways to love in a way that I never knew I could but I sure want to try hard as heck to make you happy because you make me feel so good. I hope you feel all the love you make me feel on this special day. I love you. Happy Birthday. You are the best…in the world. You are the best to me. I love you. Happy Birthday!"
Happy birthday, Russell, looks like you've got the love of a good woman!
Check out the couple, who married in a lavish English ceremony on July 6, 2016, and their most adorable moments over the past few years...
China Nights
The singer wrote, "Rocking our Qi Pao & Tang Zhuang! What an incredible experience! Traditional Chinese Fashion is Amazingly Beautiful! #China."
Football Stars
Seattle Seahawks quarterback walks with his wife after NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017, in Renton, Washington.
Disney Darlings
Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."
Engaged!
Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!
Pleasure Island
The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico.
Better Together
Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!
Dirty Dancing
Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.
Good Luck Charm
Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears.
Hot and Heavy
It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.
Beach Bums
Ciara and Russell's bods are so unreal.
Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS
Sing It!
Taylor Swift fans were treated to an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell showed up during the Seattle stop on her 1989 World Tour.
Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET
Fresh to Death
Wowza! The lovebirds made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards.
Look of Love
The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie.
Staying Strong
"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Red Carpet Royalty
What better time to step out in fierce, coordinating ensembles than the 2015 ESPYs?
Partners in Crime
After all, there's no "I" in team.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
All Smiles
The celeb couple definitely turned up the heat at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Watch Me Whip
The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Not being afraid to let loose and dance every now and then.
Strike a Pose
Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.
Future First Family?
Now that's what a date night looks like! The gorgeous couple attended President Barack Obama's Japan state dinner at the White House together in April.
All Wrapped Up
Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.
Charity Work
Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable.
