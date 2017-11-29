SVU's Mariska Hargitay on Reopening Benson's Old Wounds & Emerging a "True Heroine"

To get to the bottom of what happened with Laurel's attacker and family—Laurel killed a man, triggered by the memory of her father and the abuse he inflicted, not on her, but her sister—Benson had to really acknowledge feelings she repressed. Working on the episode, Hargitay said she and Walters had no idea where they were going to go. They would rehearse for hours before doing a scene, like actors would before a play. It was "uncharted territory" for Hargitay and the show.

"Nobody knew what was going to happen and it was the most exciting, thrilling thing ever," she said.

Hargitay credited her connection with Walters as a reason why she was able to go as deep as she did in the episode.