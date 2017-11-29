William Shatner Ends Twitter Feud With Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs

The Starfleet was reunited after two days of dissonance.

After causing a Twitter commotion earlier this week, William Shatner, famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series and following films, has finally unblocked British actor and Star Trek: Discovery newbie Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Lorca, on Twitter after two days.

The exact reason for Shatner's icy action is unknown, though it may have had something to do with a Metro article titled "Jason Isaacs hopes William Shatner won't appear in Star Trek," which went live on the U.K. website on Nov. 14.

In the article, Isaacs says that while many are clamoring to get Shatner on board (literally), he doesn't think it makes sense for the show's plot. The Brit is quoted as saying, "‘Kirk doesn't come along for 10 years and when we meet him, he's 26, so it would be a weird timeline if they met."