Snapchat Announces "New and Improved" Update to the App

Snapchat users will be seeing some new changes to the social media app in the coming days!
CEO Evan Spiegel explained on the Snap blog that the "new and improved Snapchat" aims to cater to the user and their personal friendships.
This means that users will no longer swipe to the right to view both Stories from friends and publishers or creators. The Snap blog explains, "The new Snapchat separates the social from the media. This means that the Chats and Stories from your friends are on the left side of Snapchat, and the Stories from publishers, creators, and the community are on the right."
Snapchat added that they are making these updates to the app, because of the "strange side-effects (like fake news)" and because the addition of other media sources "made us feel like we have to perform for our friends rather than just express ourselves."
In addition to the Stories, your Friends page will also see some renovations with the new update. Now, your friends will be displayed "based on the way you communicate with them."
Discover will continue to provide content users enjoy, like the E!'s The Rundown, but will also be algorithmically curated to suit your interests. The company assures that there will be a "balance of human review and machine personalization," to provide, "the best content experience on mobile."
The creators at Team Snap hope that by making these improvements and "separating social from media" they will be able to address "many of the problems that plague the Internet today."
What do you think about this update? Sound off in the comments!