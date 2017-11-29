Ranking the Avengers: Infinity War Makeovers

Guys, is that you?

A few members of the Avengers got some sick makeovers for Avengers: Infinity War, which sees the superheroes team up to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has gone blonde, channeling the actress' real look, and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has himself a sweet new Spidey suit!

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans) take Movember to the next level and the former showcases the short hair and the eye patch he started wearing after suffering that gruesome injury by the hand of Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok. But apparently, he won't be sporting it for the whole movie.

We ranked the Avengers' makeovers below.