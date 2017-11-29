7 Secrets About Star Wars: The Last Jedi Worth Geeking Out Over

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in just a few weeks, but Rolling Stone is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the film before its Dec. 15 debut.

The magazine's latest issue reveals untold secrets of the next chapter in the Luke Skywalker saga, including some facts fans probably didn't see coming. As director Rian Johnson put it, "I shook the box up a little bit."

Here are seven of the film's biggest shockers:

1. The film is "somewhat a reflection on society."

The truth is stranger than fiction, as the old saying goes. And while life isn't always as clear cut like the dark and light side of the force, Daisy Ridley, who plays the character Rey, said the film does tie back to modern times.

"It's somewhat a reflection of society," she told the magazine. "But also it is escapism, because there are creatures and there are people running around with f--king lasers and sh-t. So, I think, a wonderful mix of both."