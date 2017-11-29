Ann Curry Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer Firing: "I'm Still Really Processing It"

Ann Curry is sharing her thoughts on Matt Lauer being fired from NBC News over inappropriate sexual behavior.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement alongside Hoda Kotb on Today Wednesday morning. Guthrie revealed that NBC News chairman Andy Lack had issued a statement to their organization stating that on Monday evening "we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer."

The statement continued, "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."