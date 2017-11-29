Ann Curry Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer Firing: "I'm Still Really Processing It"

NBC
NBC
Ann Curry is sharing her thoughts on Matt Lauer being fired from NBC News over inappropriate sexual behavior.
Savannah Guthrie made the announcement alongside Hoda Kotb on Today Wednesday morning. Guthrie revealed that NBC News chairman Andy Lack had issued a statement to their organization stating that on Monday evening "we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer."
The statement continued, "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."
Now Lauer's former Today co-anchor is breaking her silence on his firing. While declining to comment specifically on Lauer's firing, she told People, "I'm still really processing it."
She went on to share, "The women's movement got us into the workplace, but it didn't make us safe once we got there. And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves."
October 19, 2017
On Oct. 19, Curry joined in on the #MeToo campaign, started by Alyssa Milano to spread awareness of sexual assault and harassment. "#metoo," she tweeted to her followers.
Now Curry tells People, "I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record. Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear. This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop."
She continued, "This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves."
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)