Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub Revisit Real Housewives of New Jersey Table Flip: Is Everything Really Forgiven?

"You were stripping! Prostitution whore! You were f—king engaged 19 times?! You f—king stupid bitch!" With those words (and a table) that Teresa Giudice hurled at Danielle Staub, reality TV and The Real Housewives of New Jersey history was made.

The pair, who reunited over yoga and are now friends on RHONJ, revisit that moment in the Wednesday, Nov. 29 episode of the Bravo reality series.

"Calling me a ‘prostitution whore' in front of them," a teary Danielle says to Teresa about her kids and that infamous moment in the exclusive clip above, "rocked my world."