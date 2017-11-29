Proof That Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Living His Best Life on Instagram This Year

Cristiano Ronaldo has been living his best life, and you can scroll right through the proof.

The soccer stud has had a phenomenal year, on and off the field. The 32-year-old athlete welcomed three children in 2017 and he gave his fans have had a front-row seat to it all.

Ronaldo has also now dethroned Ariana Grande as the second most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 116 million followers.

He's also right behind Beyoncé with the second most-liked photo on Instagram from an entertainment account, and it's a recent photo, too!