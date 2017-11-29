Matt Lauer Accuser Filed Her Complaint With Only One Demand: NBC ''Do the Right Thing''

Matt Lauer's accuser is not ready to come forward with her story publicly, but her lawyer has released a statement.
As you've likely read this morning, NBC fired the Today anchor following sexual assault allegations that were reported against him earlier this week. Now, the accuser's lawyer has released a statement, not only applauding NBC but also his client for her "courageous" decision to speak out.
Ari Wilkenfeld, a civil rights lawyer with the firm Wilkenfeld, Herendeen & Atkinson in Washington, is representing the woman and told the New York Times, "My client and I met with representatives from NBC's Human Resources and Legal Departments at 6 p.m. on Monday for an interview that lasted several hours."
The statement continued, "Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace."
Though Wilkenfeld felt NBC responded appropriately, he's even more emboldened by his client, who only came forward with her complaint for the good of others.
Andrew Eccles/NBC
"While I am encouraged by NBC's response to date, I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing," the lawyer concluded.
Wilkenfeld declined to identify his client, and although the NY Times met with her on Monday, the publication also reiterated that she's not ready to come forward publicly just yet.
Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb emotionally announced Lauer's termination during the Today show this morning, noting it was a "sad moment" for NBC before reading a statement on behalf of the company.
"On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer," the statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack began. "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."
Lack continued, "While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender."
The statement then concluded, "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events but we will face it together as a news organization—and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."
Lauer has not yet commented on his termination.
