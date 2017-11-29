Dominic Sherwood Apologizes to Shadowhunters Fans for Using a Gay Slur

Dominic Sherwood has taken to Instagram to apologize to his fans.

The 27-year-old Shadowhunters actor was caught using a gay slur on co-star Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live on Tuesday. While Daddario was talking to his fans, Sherwood could be heard in the background greeting his co-star by saying, "What's up f-g?"

Daddario then told Sherwood, who was unaware he was live, "Stop! Stop! I'm live."

On Tuesday evening, Sherwood posted an apology video on Instagram, with Daddario standing by his side. "I'm speaking to all of you today to hold myself accountable and not to make any excuses in any way," Sherwood began.