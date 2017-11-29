Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After 2 Months

After spending two months in rehab, Aaron Carter has left the treatment facility, E! News can confirm.
The "I Want Candy" singer checked into rehab back in September. Carter's rep Steve Honig told E! News the child star entered the facility to "improve his health and work on his overall wellness."
Cater also addressed his fans directly via Twitter.
"My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself," he tweeted at the time. "I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of 'I Want Candy.' 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE. I'll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it."
Carter left the treatment facility in early October to address "several legal and personal matters," per Honig. However, the rep did not disclose details regarding these matters at the time. Still, the "Aaron's Party" singer returned to finish his treatment later that month.
Carter continued to document his journey to wellness—posting before-and-after pictures of his 30-pound and then 45-pound weight gain.
"This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing," he captioned the photo showing his 45-pound weight gain. "2018 I'm ready for you!! My new Music is on its way!"
He's also recently spent some time helping others. Last week, the "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer volunteered at Project Angel Food with Charo.
It seems like the musician is doing well. Yesterday, he posted a picture of him standing in front of a pair of wings. He captioned the photo, "I may not be there yet but I'm closer than I was yesterday."
Carter continued to tease new music throughout his journey. He even posted a picture of himself "back in the lab" (a.k.a his recording studio) last week.
However, fans might get to hear the new music sooner than they think. E! News had learned that the singer is releasing new music in early 2018.
