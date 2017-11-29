Christopher Plummer Replaces Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World Trailer

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is about the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III. The new trailer shows Plummer playing the role of the billionaire oil tycoon asked to pay his grandson's ransom.
Scott revealed Plummer would replace Spacey earlier this month—giving the cast and crew only a few weeks to reshoot all of Spacey's scenes before its Dec. 22 debut date.
According to Scott's exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director was finalizing the music for the film when he heard about the Spacey allegations.
"I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can't tolerate any kind of behavior like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person's action affect the good work of all these other people. It's that simple," he said.
Still, it looks like Scott may make his deadline after all. Entertainment Weekly reports that the director finished filming the movie Nov. 29.
"I'm so very proud to be a part of this—we're all here for Ridley," Michelle Williams, who plays the kidnapped boy's mother, told Entertainment Weekly. "When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better. This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong. And it sends a message to predators—you can't get away with this anymore. Something will be done."
So, how did Plummer feel about taking on the role?
"I think it's very sad what happened to him," the 87-year-old actor told Vanity Fair earlier this month. "Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame."
He later added, "It's really not replacing him [Spacey]—it's starting all over again. Although the situation is very sad. I'm very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? I've got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I'm thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it. Ages ago I was in contention for [the role], way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me and I agreed. I wanted to work with him. He's very good. I loved the script. The script is wonderful."
Watch the trailer to see a sneak peek of Plummer's performance.
All the Money in the World isn't the only job Spacey lost following the allegations. Netflix also cut ties with the former House of Cards star.
"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," a statement from the company read. "We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."