Christopher Plummer Replaces Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World Trailer

Christopher Plummer has replaced Kevin Spacey in the new All the Money in the World trailer. Plummer took on the role as J. Paul Getty after Spacey faced a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is about the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III. The new trailer shows Plummer playing the role of the billionaire oil tycoon asked to pay his grandson's ransom.

Scott revealed Plummer would replace Spacey earlier this month—giving the cast and crew only a few weeks to reshoot all of Spacey's scenes before its Dec. 22 debut date.

According to Scott's exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director was finalizing the music for the film when he heard about the Spacey allegations.

"I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can't tolerate any kind of behavior like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person's action affect the good work of all these other people. It's that simple," he said.